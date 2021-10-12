CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Brannan Island, Sacramento County

ISLETON (CBS13) – Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire in Isleton that spread to a mobile home park on Monday.

Firefighters say wind-driven flames destroyed 30 structures and are threatening 20 others. In total, 40 acres have burned.

READ MORE: 1 Dead After Head-On Crash Near Beale AFB

There is currently an evacuation order from Rancho Marina RV Park to Pirates Lair Marina. The evacuation direction goes from the marina to Jackson Slough.

READ MORE: Deputy Catches Suspect Draining Gas From Placer County Vehicle

PG&E has cut power to the island as a precaution.

MORE NEWS: Grit Powers San Francisco Giants To NLDS Game 3 Win; Mother Nature Was Wearing Orange And Black

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Lodi for those displaced by the fire.