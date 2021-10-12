CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto donut shop clerk was shot during a robbery on Tuesday morning.

Modesto police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. at the We Donut Shop along Scenic Drive.

READ MORE: PG&E Restoring Power, But Another Smaller Shutoff Already On The Horizon

The clerk was shot in the face during a robbery, police confirmed. Officers say the clerk was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

READ MORE: Dozens Of Structures Destroyed In Fire At Isleton Mobile Home Park

It’s unclear if the suspect got away with any money, police say.

MORE NEWS: Sacramento Kings Enter Season Looking To End 15-Year Playoff Drought

No description of the suspect has been released at this point.