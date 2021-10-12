MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto donut shop clerk was shot during a robbery on Tuesday morning.
Modesto police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. at the We Donut Shop along Scenic Drive.
The clerk was shot in the face during a robbery, police confirmed. Officers say the clerk was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
It's unclear if the suspect got away with any money, police say.
No description of the suspect has been released at this point.