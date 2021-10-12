CBS13 News PM News Update - 10/12/21Get the latest news update from CBS13 in Sacramento.

Brannan Island Man Being Called Hero For Alerting Neighbors To Fast-Moving FireSome people may have been killed by a fast-moving fire were it not for Jimmy Ram, who went from home to home at an RV park sounding the alarm. Dozens of structures were destroyed.

Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend, Stabbing Her Mother Appears In Court WednesdayD'Angelo Dijon Webb is accused of killing the mother of his child. Then, after her mother came to their Stockton home, Webb allegedly stabbed her and took his child, sparking an Amber Alert.

CHP Searching For Suspect Wanted In Connection With Fight At Colusa FairgroundsThe CHP in Williams is asking for the public's help to find a man involved in a fight at the Colusa Fairgrounds. On October 2, the suspect severely injured someone else.

Two Mountain Lions Possibly Spotted Near Inderkum High In NatomasA mountain lion was spotted near a high school in Natomas. It's the second sighting in two weeks. The mountain lion has been reported near parks and ponds across from Inderkum High School.The most recent sighting was on Tuesday morning. School officials say they're taking extra precautions, including keeping students behind the gates while on campus.

