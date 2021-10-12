SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest following a series of illegal sideshows that moved through Sacramento city and county Saturday night.

In all, hundreds of cars were involved, and police say the night was so busy with calls for service, they were limited to “no officers” available for several hours city-wide.

Cell phone video captured the revving engines and screeching tires in a residential Natomas neighborhood.

Drivers were doing donuts in just one of a series of illegal car shows across Sacramento. Dispatch audio describes some of what officers encountered.

“Sac PD broke up a sideshow, multiple vehicles now on the freeway, southbound 5 from Arena. Original report said about 60 vehicles,” one bit of audio said.

Sacramento Police Captain Norm Leong posted to Twitter, saying there were so many calls for service Saturday night, the police department ran out of available officers.

“Someone asked me why officers weren’t dealing w/ the very loud racing cars in the early morning hrs last night. I don’t think most people realize that on busy nights we don’t have enough officers…there were limited to no officers available last night for several hrs city wide,” Leong tweeted.

A police spokesperson wrote, besides the sideshow activity moving through the city and county, officers were required at Aftershock letting out, and were called to a homicide investigation.

Sacramento police issued a public service announcement about sideshows just a week ago and included dashcam video showing spectators throwing items at a patrol car.

Illegal sideshows turned public streets into tire-screeching stages, leaving police resources empty.

Sacramento police report one vehicle was towed and there were three vehicle pursuits last night. Three drivers were arrested for pursuit and reckless driving charges.