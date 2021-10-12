NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — An Auburn man has been arrested after deputies caught him allegedly draining gas from a Placer County vehicle.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, early in the morning on Oct. 6, deputies responded to investigate an alarm at a county building in the North Auburn area. Deputies saw that someone was draining gas out of a county pickup truck, but no one was around.
A deputy decided to wait and see if the suspect would come back. Sure enough, about 10 minutes later, the suspect returned – with the deputy allegedly seeing him get under the truck with an electric drill and metal screw.
That suspect, 47-year-old Auburn man Zoltan Gergely, was soon arrested. He is now facing charges of felony vandalism, petty theft, and vehicle tampering.
Deputies say the damage to the county truck is estimated to be over $2,000.