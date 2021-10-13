SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family-run business that’s been in Sacramento for nearly 60-years is coming to an end.

After nearly six decades, the owner of Mel Rapton Honda says she’s ready to kick the tires on retirement.

“It’s time to have some fun,” said Mel Rapton owner Katina Rapton.

Katina’s father, Mel, started selling cars in Sacramento back in 1962. She and her brother Curtis practically grew up on the lot.

“My brother and I both went through the ranks. We were porters, we were service advisors, we washed cars, we sold cars and we came up through management,” said Katina.

They continued to run the family business when Mel died in 2009.

“I am proud of my name, I’m proud of what my dad has built,” she said.

But next week, they’re turning over the keys to a new ownership group: Capital City Honda. So why are the Rapton’s selling now?

“It’s time, my brother’s going to be 62 in March — I’m going to be 60,” she said.

And she says trying to compete with bigger businesses is also a factor.

“The corporate stores are coming in, they’re extremely competitive, they have all the advantages to really run a very lean type organization and that’s a little bit harder for us…It’s a very expensive business to run,” she said.

Other businesses along the Fulton Avenue corridor are sad to see the family go.

“It’s been a legacy of care for the community,” said Capital Confections owner Teresa Higgins.

Higgins oversees the local business district and she hopes the new corporate owners continue to bring people to the neighborhood.

“I just hope that they can keep connections with everyone that the Rapton’s had,” said Higgins.

For Katina, it’s going to be tough to see her dad’s name come down.

“I’ll be crying like a baby,” she said.

And saying goodbye to longtime customers and employees won’t be easy.

“I’m going to miss them like crazy,” she said.

The official transfer happens next Monday. The new dealership owners have pledged to keep all 120 current employees on staff.