FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — PG&E crews restored power to thousands on Tuesday, but another Public Safety Power Shutoff may already be on the horizon this week.
The utility cut power to 24,000 customers in 23 counties on Monday. Nearly 1,500 patrol units and dozens of helicopters are now examining more than 2,500 transmission and distribution lines to make sure they aren't damaged.
But even as the lights come back on for some residents, many of the counties impacted by this latest shutoff could have their power turned off again by Thursday.
PG&E officials say they are monitoring dry offshore winds that could make their way back into the region.
Weather forecasts have been changing, leading to PG&E removing 13,000 customers across 7 counties from Thursday’s possible power shutoff.
Still, PG&E officials say some 16,000 customers across 12 counties could lose power. This includes parts of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Plumas, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Yolo.