FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — PG&E crews restored power to thousands on Tuesday, but another Public Safety Power Shutoff may already be on the horizon this week.
The utility cut power to 24,000 customers in 23 counties on Monday. Nearly 1,500 patrol units and dozens of helicopters are now examining more than 2,500 transmission and distribution lines to make sure they aren't damaged.
But even as the lights come back on for some residents, many of the counties impacted by this latest shutoff could have their power turned off again by Thursday.
PG&E officials say they are monitoring dry offshore winds that could make their way back into the region.
As of Tuesday, parts of more than 20 counties are considered at "elevated risk" of another power shutoff: Solano, Yolo, Stanislaus, Colusa and Plumas counties among them.
Officials say some 29,000 customers are facing power shutoffs come Thursday.