SHERIDAN (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a man in Placer County after pounds of meth and other drugs – along with non-serialized guns – were allegedly found in his home.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says detectives served a search warrant to a home along F Street in Sheridan back on Oct. 6. Exactly what prompted the search was not disclosed, but detectives soon discovered a trove of contraband.
Detectives say more than nine pounds of methamphetamine were found in the home. Two pounds of marijuana and just under half a pound of heroin were also seized.
Two non-serialized guns – an AR-15 assault rifle and a 9mm handgun – were also found, detectives say.
A stolen motorcycle, as well as a large amount of cash, were also discovered.
Detectives have since arrested 49-year-old Daniel Mennick in connection to the raid. He’s facing numerous drug and being a felon in possession of weapons and charges.