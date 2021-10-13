STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives are asking any other possible victims of a Stockton masseuse who allegedly sexually assaulted women and girls to come forward.
Stockton police say they arrested 61-year-old Juan Barrera Belmontez, Sr. back on Oct. 6.
He's facing numerous felony charges related to sexual assault, including against a minor.
Detectives noted that Belmontez had worked and a masseuse out of his South Stockton home since 1999, but he had no professional training.
A search is now on for any other possible victims. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation, including if they believe they were assaulted by Belmontez, is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8165.