STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying two suspects linked to a string of residential burglaries that happened on September 30.
The first suspect, a Black man, was caught on surveillance footage burglarizing three separate homes. One of the victims found that man with the second suspect, a Hispanic man, while checking local pawn shops, Stockton police said.
The two suspects were allegedly attempting to sell jewelry from his home.
The victim was able to capture both men in photos as they left the pawn shop in a dark-colored newer model Chevy Cruze, police said. See images of both men below.
Anyone who can identify either of the two suspects or has any information is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.