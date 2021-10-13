STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found at a mobile home park near Waterford on Wednesday.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious package call at the Riverview Mobile Home Park located at 8200 Jantzen Rd outside of Waterford. Portions of the park have been evacuated while the bomb team renders the device safe. Avoid the area.
— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) October 13, 2021
The package was found at the Riverview Mobile Home Park along the 8200 block of Jantzen Road.READ MORE: Sheriff: Man, 28, Shot And Killed After Breaking Into Valley Springs Home He Claimed Was His
According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, portions of the park have now been evacuated.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How To Opt Out Of Monthly Payments
A bomb squad is now at the scene to inspect the device.MORE NEWS: California Union Leader Alma Hernandez Charged With Tax Fraud, Embezzlement
Deputies are urging people to avoid the area for the time being.