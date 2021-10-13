CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious package that was found at a mobile home park near Waterford on Wednesday.

The package was found at the Riverview Mobile Home Park along the 8200 block of Jantzen Road.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, portions of the park have now been evacuated.

A bomb squad is now at the scene to inspect the device.

Deputies are urging people to avoid the area for the time being.