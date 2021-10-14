SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After a two-year-long hiatus, the Aftershock Music Festival returned this year to Discovery Park bringing in a record-setting 145,000 fans.

According to Visit Sacramento, the festival brought in as much as $30 million for the local economy, with roughly 75% of attendees coming from outside the county.

Despite the two years that the festival was put on hold, Aftershock still maintained its sold-out streak, making 2021 its fifth consecutive year despite the festival extending its lineup to four days.

“After nearly 20 months of staying home, we needed an event like Aftershock,” said Sacramento County District 1 Supervisor Phil Serna. “Aftershock-like events are important because they not only feed the soul through the medium of music, they also give us peace of mind that we’re one more important step closer to normalcy.”

Even with the enormous crowds, the festival organizer Danny Wimmer Presents still managed to keep safety in mind during the event. Everyone, including artists, staff, and concert-goers, was required to show proof of either a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours of the festival.

With these safety protocols in place, the event went smoothly and ensured that everyone was able to enjoy the music risk-free.

Due to the 2021 success, Aftershock will return to Discovery Park in 2022. It’s a staple of Sacramento that has given, and will continue to give, just as much back to the city as it gives to the attendees.

“Each year, Aftershock draws people from all over the country and gives us the opportunity to showcase some of the amazing amenities of the Sacramento County Regional Parks system,” said Liz Bellas, Director of Regional Parks. “We are glad that we were once again able to safely host this event at Discovery Park and look forward to next year’s event!”