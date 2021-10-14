SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new study has ranked California as one of the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WalletHub released its new ranking on Thursday and looked at several factors to gauge how states have been responding to the pandemic.
Five key metrics went into making the ranking: rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
California's total score was third-best, behind only Connecticut and Massachusetts. Wyoming, West Virginia, and Idaho received the bottom three worst scores.
Notably, California had the 5th lowest positive testing rate and second-lowest death rate.
The study also found that states that voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election were "safer" during COVID-19 than states where Donald Trump got more votes – a difference in average rank from 17.35 for blue states and 35.00 for red states.
Read the full study at WalletHub.com.