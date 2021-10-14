CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
WILTON (CBS13) – Four people have suffered major injuries after their plane crashed in the Sacramento County town of Wilton.

The incident happened in the area of Alta Mesa and Blake roads, east of Elk Grove. The plane was reportedly a small cargo plane. Four people, a man a pregnant woman, and two teens were injured in the crash and have been transported to local hospitals in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

One of the first people to witness the crash stopped their truck, got out a fire extinguisher, and helped the passengers to safety.

An FAA spokesperson says they currently don’t know the make or model of the plane.

This is a developing story.

