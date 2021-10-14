TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) — Sierra-at-Tahoe resort says it will not be able to fully open this ski season after the Caldor Fire burned in and around the property.
Resort officials say they've been working nonstop to repair the damage – but there are major challenges ahead.
The Caldor Fire tore through the area in late August. At first, it seemed like much of the resort was spared. But, inspections have revealed damage to lifts and trees.
In a statement to customers, the resort says it will not be able to offer the same ski experience people have come to expect, but they won’t be giving up.
"We want you to know what we know – our intention is to keep moving forward, and to open what we can, when we can to welcome you back to Sierra this season," the resort said.
Further, the resort says the global supply chain shortage has also been slowing down repairs.