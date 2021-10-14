STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the suspect wanted for shooting a Black Stockton man repeatedly while also allegedly calling him the n-word.
The incident happened on Oct. 13 along the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue.READ MORE: The Drought In California This Summer Was The Worst On Record, Researchers Say
Surveillance cameras captured the shooting on video, showing the attacker firing relentlessly towards the victim – who was backing away with his hands up.
Family said the 45-year-old victim ended up being shot twice in the face and also suffered several other gunshot wounds on his body, including his throat. The bullets narrowly missed major arteries.READ MORE: Giants Star Logan Webb's Game 5 NLDS Start Will Be Fueled By Red Bull
Stockton police have said they were investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime after the suspect was reportedly heard saying the n-word over and over again and he was shooting the victim.
On Wednesday, detectives arrested 31-year-old Michael Hayes in connection to the shooting.MORE NEWS: Man Taken To Hospital After Shooting In South Natomas
Hayes has been booked in San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other weapons charges.