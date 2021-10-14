CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the suspect wanted for shooting a Black Stockton man repeatedly while also allegedly calling him the n-word.

The incident happened on Oct. 13 along the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting on video, showing the attacker firing relentlessly towards the victim – who was backing away with his hands up.

Family said the 45-year-old victim ended up being shot twice in the face and also suffered several other gunshot wounds on his body, including his throat. The bullets narrowly missed major arteries.

Stockton police have said they were investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime after the suspect was reportedly heard saying the n-word over and over again and he was shooting the victim.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested 31-year-old Michael Hayes in connection to the shooting.

Hayes has been booked in San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and other weapons charges.