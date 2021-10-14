SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Natomas early Thursday morning.
Sacramento police say the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. along the 1100 block of W. El Camino Avenue. Exactly where the shooting took place is not clear, but crime tape could be seen surrounding a residence in the area.
Officers responded to the scene and found one man had been shot. Police say he is expected to survive.
No other details, including any information about a possible suspect and what led up to the shooting, have been released at this point.