YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two years after a young man was killed in Yuba City, his family has been counting the ways to remember him.

It was right around this time about two years ago, when 13-year-old Alec Flores was killed by a drunk driver while walking to school.

“Back to school time is hard,” Alec’s mother Rochelle said.”We miss him and there is an empty seat at the table.”

That’s why she has established the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation. It honors Alec, who was involved in several sports, including wrestling and football.

“We’re really happy to be able to help kids with their goals and be able to play sports,” Rochelle said.

Their “10 For Alec Challenge” raises money for scholarships.

“The challenge is to do 10 things. You can do 10 pushups, you can do 10 car races,” Rochelle said.

You make an online video, donate $10 and then challenge others to participate.

Thanks to the help of some high-profile people, some big names have signed up.

“We’ve seen submissions from Kalamazoo, Mich., and Decatur, Texas, so those are fun to see when the reach is out there,” Rochelle said.

Different communities and other kids are counting the ways they can give backâ€¦ to a young man who had so much life still left to give.

“I think he had a great and big personality, lots of energy, and I hope it just shines some of his energy back in the community and lets other kids experience sports in the way he did,” Rochelle said.

The challenge runs through October 17.