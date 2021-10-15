CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic on both northbound and southbound was diverted off of Business 80 at Exposition Boulevard due to police activity Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol said the incident is a mental health crisis situation. One person at the scene was receiving police assistance.

No other details about the situation were released.

All lanes were reopened just before 7 a.m.

Drivers should expect some residual delays as traffic recovers.