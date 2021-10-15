SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Traffic on both northbound and southbound was diverted off of Business 80 at Exposition Boulevard due to police activity Friday morning.
#TrafficAlert UPDATE @SacCountyCA: ALL lanes OPEN on SR-51 (Business 80/ Capital City Freeway) between Arden Way & Exposition Blvd. #KnowBeforeYouGo @chp_esac @CHPSouthSac @SacRegion511 @TotalTrafficSMF @SacFirePIO @TheCityofSac @SacPolice @sacsheriff @metrofirepio @SacCountyDot pic.twitter.com/Es6LtCY2MF
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 15, 2021
California Highway Patrol said the incident is a mental health crisis situation. One person at the scene was receiving police assistance.READ MORE: Controversial NLDS Game 5 Checked Swing Call Will Linger Among Giants Fans For Generations
No other details about the situation were released.READ MORE: 'It Scares Me': Children Of Man Shot 7 Times In Stockton Describe Fear, Anger
All lanes were reopened just before 7 a.m.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents' Bank Accounts
Drivers should expect some residual delays as traffic recovers.