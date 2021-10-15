Menu
Alec Flores Scholarship Honors Teen Killed In Yuba City
Two years after a young man was killed in Yuba City, his family has been counting the ways to remember him.
9 minutes ago
Trader Joe's New Rocklin Store Set To Open Next Friday
Trader Joe’s newest location is set to open in a week. The new 10,200 square-foot store will be located along Rocklin Commons Drive, just off of Interstate 80, in Rocklin. Geoff Petrulis reports.
2 hours ago
McKinley Park Reopens For First Time Since Receiving Upgrades
Part of McKinley Park has reopened after a year after being closed for upgrades. Updates include a picnic area, an underground water vault, and a jogging path.
4 hours ago
Alec Flores Scholarship Honors Teen Killed By Drunk Driver In Yuba City
Suspected Gunman In Shooting Of Black Man Outside Stockton Bank Charged With Hate Crime
Raising Cane’s Now Hiring For New Stockton Location Set To Open In December
Friday Afternoon Forecast - 10/15/21
Jordan Segundo has the latest forecast for the Sacramento region.
4 hours ago
Friday Weather Forecast - Oct. 15, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting this weekend.
9 hours ago
Evening Weather - 10/14/21
Here is you extended 7-day forecast!
23 hours ago
Thursday Afternoon Forecast - Oct. 14, 2021
Find out what kind of weather we're expecting as we end the week.
1 day ago
SportsLine Week 6 AFC West Picks: Chargers, Ravens Game To Feature 'Two Legitimate MVP Candidates,' Larry Hartstein Says
'It's Going To Be Close': CBS Sports' Houston Nutt Previews #11 Kentucky Vs. #1 Georgia And 4 Other Games
Controversial NLDS Game 5 Checked Swing Call Will Linger Among Giants Fans For Generations
Cowboys-Patriots Preview: Dallas 'Very, Very Difficult To Stop,' Says NFL On CBS's Adam Archuleta
Rose McIver And Utkarsh Ambudkar Talk 'Ghosts' On CBS: 'We Got A Hit Baby!'
Jairus "JD" Robinson Shares Why He Kept Giving Shan His Extra 'Survivor' Vote: 'My Only Play Was To Suck Up To The People In Power'
Jairus "JD" Robinson discusses his time on 'Survivor 41.'
'Survivor 41' Episode 4 Recap: A Blindside Strikes!
Batwoman Star Javicia Leslie Says 'I’m Really Excited For The Villains'
Alec Flores Scholarship Honors Teen Killed In Yuba City
Two years after a young man was killed in Yuba City, his family has been counting the ways to remember him.
9 minutes ago
10/15/21 PM Digi-Cast
Sunny and mild for Saturday....showers possible Sunday!
1 hour ago
Trader Joe’s New Rocklin Store Set To Open Next Friday
Trader Joe’s newest location is set to open in a week. The new 10,200 square-foot store will be located along Rocklin Commons Drive, just off of Interstate 80, in Rocklin. Geoff Petrulis reports.
2 hours ago
McKinley Park Reopens For First Time Since Receiving Upgrades
Part of McKinley Park has reopened after a year after being closed for upgrades. Updates include a picnic area, an underground water vault, and a jogging path.
4 hours ago
US Allowing Fully Vaccinated Visitors, Starting Nov. 8
The Federal Government has announced, starting November 8, it will allow visitors to enter the country via air, sea, and land.
4 hours ago
CBS13 Poll: Has COVID-19 Changed Your Opinion On Trick-Or-Treating?
October 15, 2021 at 2:21 pm
October 15, 2021 at 2:21 pm
