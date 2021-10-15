Wine Stroll
Tickets: $50 in advance (online stops at noon on Saturday)
$55 at door
$15 Designated Driver (free water + appetizers from each merchant)
Advanced Ticket Check-ins: 5-6pm
Buy tickets at the door and Check-in at the Lodi Chamber of Commerce.
@wickedwinestroll
http://www.Lodichamber.com/wine-stroll
Zumba Fundraiser
Saturday October 16th at 9am
Donation link: https://give.ucdavis.edu/CCAD/CC56911
Fundraising Zoombathon
Time: 10/16 Sat 9 to 11 am PDT
Where: https://ucdavishealth.zoom.us/j/91258811792?pwd=VTBGbmdLbG9lMDd5RGFCWFNRVDVFZz09#success
Merryl’s New Book
Future signing event: 30 Oct 2021. Urban Sips Granite Bay (Auburn-Folsom & Douglas rd. Raley’s shopping center). 12:30 – 4:00.
WEBSITE:
Future signing event: 30 Oct 2021. Urban Sips Granite Bay (Auburn-Folsom & Douglas rd. Raley's shopping center). 12:30 – 4:00.
Rainbow Girl
http://www.goldenhrdesigns.com
http://www.instagram.com/golden.hour.designs
Witch Book
http://www.womenofwinecountry.com
Women of Wine Country Series
Stage Nine Halloween
Happy Haunting Weekend
10/16-17
Noon to 5 p.m.
Stage Nine Entertainment
Old Sacramento Waterfront
http://www.stagenine.com
The Haunted House Fest
The Peach Lab
221 Mchenry Ave, Modesto
Date: October 16th
Time: 12pm-6pm
Instagram: sweettoothcandyplug