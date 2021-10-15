NORTH AUBURN (CBS13) — A burglary suspect was caught in North Auburn after deputies say he got locked in the victim’s vehicle.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, Tuesday afternoon, an elderly couple heard a loud noise coming from their Cramer Road garage. They soon found an unknown man inside.
Deputies say the couple went outside and called 911. However, they also noticed that the suspect – later identified as 32-year-old Sacramento resident Roman Migashkin – had tried to hide in their vehicle and the doors were now locked. So, the victims decided to just hold the suspect inside the vehicle until deputies could show up.
Migashkin was soon arrested by deputies, who noted that he already had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Sacramento County.
Along with some items from the victims' vehicle, deputies say they found a glass smoking pipe and methamphetamine with Migashkin. Further, a stolen bicycle that Migashkin was using was also found left on the victims' deck.
Migashkin is now facing burglary, possession of stolen property, and drug possession charges.