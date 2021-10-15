ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Trader Joe’s newest location is set to open in a week.
The new 10,200 square-foot store will be located along Rocklin Commons Drive, just off of Interstate 80, in Rocklin.
It will be the first new Trader Joe's store to open in the Sacramento metro area in over 10 years, the company says.
Like all Trader Joe's locations, colorful artwork inspired by local landmarks will adorn the store. Works representing Rocklin Station, Sierra College, Quarry Park and other areas will be featured.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 8 a.m.