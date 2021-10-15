SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) — Detectives are investigating the vandalism of a Midtown Sacramento Black Lives Matter mural as a possible bias or hate crime.
Sacramento police say officers were called to the Capital Stage Co. building on Tuesday after the mural was vandalized with paint.
“At this time a motive for the vandalism has not been identified but the incident is being investigated as a possible bias or hate crime,” Sacramento police said in a statement about the investigation.
The building is home to a professional nonprofit theater company, which said in a Facebook post Thursday that it was “proud to support the #blacklivesmatter movement and message in our community.”
The group said it is working with the artist to restore the mural.
The mural was splashed with black and yellow paint, colors that have been used by the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist organization.
Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela, who represents the area, said in a Facebook post that the choice of colors and target suggests that it may have been a “bias related event.”
Police say detectives have canvassed the area for any possible witnesses and surveillance footage, but no information on any possible suspect has been released at this point in the investigation.
