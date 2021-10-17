KINGVALE (CBS13) – An early-season snowstorm is hitting the Sierra, but are we prepared?

“Even just last winter, the mild winter, I pulled out a bunch of people in the snow who were in two-wheel drive or something on the side of the road, stuck,” said Hunter Cearley.

The National Weather Service is calling the storm one of the first “bigger” storms of the season, saying it could bring several inches of much-needed snow.

However, the winter weather is welcome news for Cearley. He’s familiar with driving in the snow and has helped several drivers in the past.

“People either put them on way too early, where they are just driving around with chains on—which is not good for the vehicle or the road—or putting on chains too late when they are already getting stuck on the side of the road trying to get out of the freezing cold,” he said.

Sunday started out with gusty winds and gloomy skies in Emigrant Gap. Clouds could be seen rolling in over the mountainside.

“You have to be totally prepared up here,” said John Gilmour.

Gilmour, a truck driver, hopes for a good start to the snow season and always reminds drivers to stay alert. He recommends having chains ready, water, and snacks in case of any delays.

“Been caught up here many times where I have to stay on the road, and it’s a hazard people have to think what they are doing. Watch out for the trucks, they are up here to do a job just like everybody else is,” he said.