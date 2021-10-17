STOCKTON (CBS13) — A violent Saturday night left one person dead and five hospitalized from gunshots, a stabbing and a crash in Stockton, police said on Sunday.

According to the Stockton Police Department, two victims—men aged 36 and 59—were walking through a parking lot along North Airport Way when they were approached by two men attempting to rob them. This happened at around 6:45 p.m.

When the two victims resisted, one of them was shot. The two suspects—only described as Hispanic teen males—ran away but were pursued by the uninjured victim, police said. Moments later, one of the suspects stopped to assault the pursuing victim and then robbed them of their belongings.

Stockton police said both victims were located at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately one hour later, in the area of Wilson Way and Miner Avenue, a 59-year-old man suffered injuries after being carjacked, police said. The man was reportedly sleeping in his car when the suspect—only described as a white woman around the age of 30—approached him and forced him out, then drove away.

The man was taken to the hospital. His injuries were described as minor.

In a span of 40 mins beginning at 10 p.m., authorities responded to an armed robbery, a stabbing and another shooting.

Stockton police said they were notified at 10 p.m. of a woman being robbed at gunpoint by three men. This happened in a parking lot along the 1100 block Ryde Avenue.

The three men—described as Hispanic—walked up to the 44-year-old woman while showing a gun and demanded she handed over her things.

Police said the suspects left in a sedan, but no further information was released.

At 10:30 p.m., a man was riding his bike in the area of Harding Way and Lincoln Street when a 30- to 40-year-old Hispanic man approached him and confronted him, police said. The two got into a fight which led to the suspect stabbing the victim.

Police said the victim was able to ride away on his bike and was soon after taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The second shooting was reported at 10:40 p.m. at Wilson Way and Mormon Slough. According to Stockton police, a 61-year-old man was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and noticed a bullet hit the back of his leg.

The gunshot wound was non-life-threatening. There was no suspect information available.

Lastly, just after 11 p.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Thornton Road and Hammer Lane. A passenger of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.