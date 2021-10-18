CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a 7-Eleven clerk in Citrus Heights Monday night.
According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, the shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane.
The suspect was described as a Black man with black clothing and wearing a ski mask.
Citrus Heights police said the clerk's gunshot wound was described as non-life-threatening.
The pair reportedly got into a verbal altercation, but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.