YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Sacramento man has been arrested in Tehama County on suspicion of sexual assault in Yuba County, detectives say.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Oct. 3, Danny Eugene Silva Jr. was arrested after a sexual assault investigation. Silva was charged with oral copulation of an unconscious person as well administering an intoxicating substance to assist in committing a felony.
Silva has since been released on $115,000 bail. Investigators now believe there may be more than one victim connected to Silva, however.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (530) 749-7777.