SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A heartbreaking story of animal abuse has become a tale of strength and hope.

Earlier this month, a puppy was paralyzed after someone shot her with a BB gun through the fence of her South Sacramento backyard. But thanks to a rehab center in Rancho Cordova, that pup may walk again.

Six-month-old Zelda is on a tough, but hopeful, road to recovery after being shot.

“She became paralyzed in her back end, meaning she can’t use her back legs,” said Emily McKay, a canine physical therapist.

She may have had a small stroke when it happened.

The owners of Animal Rehabiliation center were so horrified when they heard zelda’s story – they reached out to her owners – offering three months of treatment free of charge.

“Hopefully she can walk again. Whether it’s pretty or not, it’s functional so she can get around,” McKay said.

McKay says this is a case she takes home with her.

“Sometimes i’ll lay in bed and think about what i can do for her the next day,” she said.

And what she’s doing for zelda seems to be working little by little.

“You want them to see these small victories because it gives them hope that there is a big victory at the end of the road,” McKay said.

One day, Zelda may walk again thanks to the kindness of strangers.

“She deserves the best. They all do,”

Police believe the suspects may have been kids shooting BB guns from Morrison Creek, which runs behind the family’s property.

No one has been arrested.