LIVE OAK (CBS13) — A juvenile’s threat of a shooting at a Live Oak school has resulted in the 13-year-old getting arrested, authorities say.
The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says, last week, they learned about an Instagram/Facebook post that allegedly talked about a possible shooting that would take place at Live Oak Middle School on Monday.
Detectives started investigating the threat and were able to track the IP address of the poster.
With the help of the Sutter County Probation Department, deputies showed up at the home of the 13-year-old suspect.
Investigators found the phone that the suspect allegedly used to post the threats, but no weapons were located in the home. Still, the juvenile was arrested and has been booked into juvenile hall.
The sheriff's office says the juvenile is now facing numerous charges, including making terrorist threats.
Extra patrol staff were out at Live Oak Middle School, as well as the high school campus, on Monday as an extra precaution.