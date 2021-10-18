SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers believe a Sacramento homeowner fatally shot an attempted burglary suspect Sunday night.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the 5500 block of 27th Avenue a little after 9 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting in the area. At the scene, a man who had been shot at least once was found lying in the street.
The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the man was involved in an attempted burglary of a home in the area. At some point during the incident, police say he was shot by the homeowner.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died.
Police say the circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.