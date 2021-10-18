SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash involving four vehicles has traffic on Highway 99 in Sacramento slow early Monday morning, despite the incident happening off the freeway.
Sacramento police say the crash happened a little after 4 a.m. near Fruitridge Road and Franklin Boulevard.READ MORE: Person Struck By Train In Turlock
Officers responded and found that four vehicles were involved. One of the people involved had ran from the scene, police say; another person also suffered serious injuries in the crash.READ MORE: 'I Saw The Suffering In People's Faces: Sacramento Man Finds Strollers For War-Torn Refugees
Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.
Westbound Fruitridge Road, including the on and off-ramps to Highway 99 in the area, is fully closed due.MORE NEWS: City To Vote On Project That Would Add Speed Bumps To More Sacramento Neighborhoods
Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.