By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash involving four vehicles has traffic on Highway 99 in Sacramento slow early Monday morning, despite the incident happening off the freeway.

Sacramento police say the crash happened a little after 4 a.m. near Fruitridge Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Officers responded and found that four vehicles were involved. One of the people involved had ran from the scene, police say; another person also suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.

Westbound Fruitridge Road, including the on and off-ramps to Highway 99 in the area, is fully closed due.

Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.