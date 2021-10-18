LATHROP (CBS13) — A Lathrop native who worked as a civilian employee for the Department of Defense has been charged with assault after an incident in South Korea last year.
The US Department of Justice announced on Monday that Gerald Leon Ray III was indicted for an assault that left someone seriously injured. Prosecutors say the incident in question happened back on July 26, 2020 while Ray was working for the Defense Commissary Agency.
Exactly what led up to the assault was not detailed by prosecutors, but Ray allegedly struck the person on the side of the head.
According to the DOJ, the victim was an active-duty member of the US Army.
Ray was arrested back on Oct. 13 at a US military installation in Germany. He was then taken back to the US.
Several agencies – including the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the FBI – are continuing to investigate the incident.