SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Councilmembers will consider a plan this week to slow down drivers in residential neighborhoods.
They’re expected to vote on the 2021 speed lump project during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
It includes plans for more than 50 speed lumps – which are modified speed bumps that allow emergency vehicles and buses to pass through but require most other drivers to slow down.
Each speed lump costs about $4,000 on average. The program would total about $208,000, including signage and striping, and it would be paid for with funding from the city’s vision zero safety program – so no money from the general fund would be used.