TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person was struck by a train in Turlock early Monday morning.
The incident happened near Golden State Boulevard and East Olive Avenue.
Turlock Fire responded to the scene; the condition of the pedestrian struck has not been stated.
Several railroad crossings in the southern part of Turlock were closed for a time due to the train being stopped. All crossings have since reopened.
No other information about the incident has been released at this point.