TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a train in Turlock early Monday morning.
The incident happened at the intersection of N. Olive Avenue and N. First Street.
Turlock Fire and police officers responded to the scene and found that a 41-year-old man had been struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the man killed has not yet been released.
Several railroad crossings in the southern part of Turlock were closed for a time due to the train being stopped. All crossings have since reopened.