GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — California’s last remaining Kmart is closing before Christmas.
A worker at the Grass Valley store says they got word last week. The store is now set to be closed for good on Dec. 19.
The Grass Valley store is the last remaining Kmart in the state.
There were still Kmarts in South Lake Tahoe and Watsonville, but those locations were shuttered back in August.
Plans are underway for a Target store to replace the Kmart, according to reporting by The Union.
At its height, Kmart more than 2,400 stores across the US. Now, only 17 remain.