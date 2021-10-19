OAKDALE (CBS13) — A woman was arrested for child endangerment after her 5-year-old daughter, who was left at home with her older brother, got a zip tie stuck around her neck, the Oakdale Police Department said on Tuesday.
Lavinia McClendon, 37, was also found to have a loaded gun, several grams of meth and nearly $800 in her vehicle, authorities said.
Officers were called to the family's home on 10th Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The daughter, who is on the autism spectrum, was taken to the hospital to have the zip tie removed, police said.
Oakdale police said McClendon told her daughter and her 16-year-old son she was leaving, but she did not tell them where she was going or leave them with a phone number to contact her. The son was reportedly left without a functioning cell phone, which only had the ability to call 9-1-1.
Both children were turned over to Child Protective Services.