OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A 74-year-old man is suspected of vandalizing a church in Olivehurst, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies say Michael O’Brien, of San Andreas, entered an apartment attached to Emmanuel Faith Tabernacle. He allegedly broke a table, poured soda everywhere, broke a window and threw things outside into the churchyard.
Investigators say O’Brien had attended some church meetings there in the past.
He was booked into the Yuba County Jail on several felony charges, including burglary, vandalism, and providing a false identity to authorities.