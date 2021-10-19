SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) — The second storm of the week is headed toward Northern California late Tuesday – and more systems are lined up behind it.
Rain was expected to spread over the region during the evening and overnight, bringing light accumulations of snow across the northern Sierra Nevada crest, the National Weather Service said.READ MORE: Grass Valley Kmart, Last Remaining In California, To Close In December
The week’s first storm moved through Sunday night, bringing enough snow to shut down highways over the Sierra’s higher passes and require chains for vehicles on Interstate 80. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab at Donner Pass reported 10.3 inches (26.1 centimeters) of snow by 8 a.m. Monday.
🌧️ More precipitation is on the way starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. Here is a look at the possible timing of the next wet weather event. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vtiNqVklCH
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 19, 2021
“That was a pretty wild ride for the first real storm of the year,” the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office tweeted.READ MORE: Suspect Sought After Clerk Shot At Citrus Heights 7-Eleven
Light rain was expected to continue Wednesday, followed by “progressively wetter systems” Thursday and Friday, and then more precipitation over the weekend and into next week, the Sacramento weather office said.
After last winter’s paltry rain and snowfall, California wildfires have scorched more than 3,898 square miles (10,096 square kilometers) and destroyed thousands of homes, businesses and other structures this year, mostly in the north.MORE NEWS: New Security Measures Planned In Old Sacramento Following Recent Gun Violence
Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.