SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were found hurt after a shooting near the Sacramento River early Tuesday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 4800 block of Riverside Boulevard just before 12:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
At the scene, officers found two victims. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries, police say, with one of them having to be taken to the hospital.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but police say the incident appears to be isolated.