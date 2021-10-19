SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Zoo has a new resident.
On Tuesday, the zoo formally introduced Chigüiro the capybara – a South American animal known for being the largest rodent in the world.
Capybara’s are adapted for life on land and in water. The zoo says visitors will often see Chigüiro wading in her pool. Her favorite food is corn on the cob, bell peppers, and bamboo.
We are thrilled to formally introduce Chigüiro (pronounced chē-gwē-[r]o) the capybara! She was named thanks to a generous Auction 2021 donor & transportation and other costs were generously paid for by another donor. 🧡
Come out to the Sac Zoo to give a warm welcome to Chigüiro! pic.twitter.com/ev6RQXRcfF
— Sacramento Zoo (@SacramentoZoo) October 19, 2021
Chigüiro is also quite curious, the zoo says, and may often be seen watching visitors at the glass.
Beata the anteater and Chigüiro are taking turns in the same habitat, the zoo says. Visitors can expect to see Chigüiro from the morning until early afternoon, with Beata being known for sleeping until the afternoon.
Donors helped transport and name Chigüiro.