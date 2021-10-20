SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died and two other people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving several cars in Sacramento late Wednesday morning.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles were involved.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY:
Officers on scene of major injury collision that occurred near Power Inn Rd and Fruitridge Rd involving three vehicles. Road closures in effect and traffic is impacted. Please use alternate routes if possible. This thread will be updated when roadways reopen. pic.twitter.com/8C0nrymCys
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 20, 2021
Officers say one person who was severely injured in the crash was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people have been rushed to the hospital, but there has been no word on their conditions.
The roadway is expected to be closed for through the early afternoon as officers investigate the scene. Drives are being urged to detour around the closure.