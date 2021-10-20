CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died and two other people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving several cars in Sacramento late Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Power Inn and Fruitridge roads.

READ MORE: 5 Counties File Joint Lawsuit Against PG&E Over Dixie Fire Damage

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles were involved.

READ MORE: Sacramento Applies For Funding To Convert Downtown Motel Into Homeless Housing

Officers say one person who was severely injured in the crash was soon pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people have been rushed to the hospital, but there has been no word on their conditions.

MORE NEWS: New Executive Order From Gov. Newsom Aims To Alleviate Congestion At California's Ports

The roadway is expected to be closed for through the early afternoon as officers investigate the scene. Drives are being urged to detour around the closure.