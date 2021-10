Arrest Made In Fatal Fairfield Hit-And-Run CrashPolice have arrested a driver accused of hitting and killing an bicyclist on Tuesday. He was identified from surveillance video and later arrested at his home.

12 minutes ago

Three-Alarm Fire Burns At Building In Arden AreaFirefighters battled a large commercial fire in the Arden area of Sacramento on Wednesday night.

23 minutes ago

Oak Park Woman Fighting To Keep Her Home Of 20 YearsShe’s 71 years old but don’t underestimate the fight she has left in her. Wanda Clark is taking on the city, determined to keep her home of more than 20 years. She now has several community activists and organizations rallying behind her, crying foul.

33 minutes ago

Workers Cashing In On Governor's Clean California InitiativeCaltrans is looking to clean up the state's roadways and is now offering volunteers loot for litter. The agency is paying people up to $250 per day. It's part of the $1.1 billion plan to clean up California, which includes funding for highways and roads.

1 hour ago

Paul Flores Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Kristin SmartMore than two decades after Kristin Smart’s disappearance, the main suspect in the case, Paul Flores, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the Stockton native. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body. He's also pleaded not guilty.

1 hour ago