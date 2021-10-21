SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new law is taking effect soon that will trim training hours and cut costs to get more barbers and cosmetologists into the business.

Dominick Hall’s barber chair has been busy since 2016 when he opened on Bradshaw Road. He’s excited about the new law, which is designed to make it easier to get a barber license.

“The gist of the law is to help with affordability and access,” Hall said. “As it is right now, the prices range from 13K-30K.”

Training would be cut from 1500 to 1000 hours, there would no longer be a hands-on exam, and a separate program would be created for hairstylists that would only require 600 hours of training.

“Hopefully, with the reduction in hours, it will provide an opportunity for people to leverage technology,” said Hall.

Hall has incorporated virtual technology in the online classroom he built next door to his business. He thinks this new law will help students get their license faster.

“Here they can actually put this headset on and they can see the classmates and what’s going on in the class,” Hall said.

He can teach up to four classes and six students at once.

Even more students will be able to learn at Discover High School, where the Natomas Unified School District is creating a cosmetology and barbering pathway.

“Next year, any junior or senior in the district can become a part of the cosmetology and barbering pathway,” said spokesperson Deidra Powell who is a spokeswoman.

New classrooms are set to be built out to offer night classes for adult education starting in 2024.

“The goal is for students to have opportunities and access so when they do graduate they graduate with skills … and even real-world experiences in some cases, Powell said.

Hall says it will set a new standard in an industry he hopes more people take advantage of.

“I have been able to provide for my family [and] provide opportunities for others who want to practice this art. It’s been a tremendous benefit.”