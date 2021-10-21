HIRSCHDALE (CBS13) – A large collision involving multiple big rigs has caused highway closures along Interstate 80 in Hirschdale, said Truckee California Highway Patrol.
According to officers, the crash originated at Floriston but has caused complete highway closures eastbound along Interstate 80 at Hirschdale.READ MORE: Rocklin Officer Didn’t Need Ladder For Two-Story Home
On the accident, Caltrans District 3 said, “The eastbound I-80 collision involved two big rigs, one of which jack-knifed along the interstate. All lanes blocked. Vehicles being turned around at Hirschdale.”READ MORE: Sacramento Parents Questioning Homecoming Vaccine Requirements
There is no estimated time of reopening or reports of the drivers’ conditions at the moment.
MORE NEWS: Nevada County Preparing For Potential Flash Flooding
The eastbound I-80 collison involved two big rigs, one of which jack-knifed along the interstate. All lanes BLOCKED. Vehicles being turned around at Hirschdale. No ETO. @CHP_Truckee pic.twitter.com/Hq6TJc5B0y
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 22, 2021