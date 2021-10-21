CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating a possible hate crime after anti-Semitic leaflets were left on a Carmichael synagogue’s menorah.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the leaflets were found posted on the Shalom le Israel Messianic Synagogue late Wednesday afternoon. Several leaflets were taped to the menorah in front of the building, while other fliers were posted on the fence.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?
Anti-Semitic messages, including a picture of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, were depicted in the leaflets.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Now 100% Contained; Large Trees May Smolder Well Into Winter
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Homeland Security and Hate Crime Detectives are now looking into who may have left the leaflets. Investigators have canvassed the area for any possible witnesses and video.MORE NEWS: Auburn Man Arrested Twice In One Day On Suspicion Of Theft
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-8477.