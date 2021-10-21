SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews are investigating an unknown substance that was found in a Sacramento street early Thursday afternoon.
The scene is near Elder Creek Road and Younger Creek Drive.
Sacramento Fire says their crews are at the scene. No information about the substance has been released at this point, but crews are evaluating it as a possible hazardous materials situation.
Eastbound Elder Creek Road is closed from Younger Creek Drive to South Watt Avenue due to the investigation.
More information to come.