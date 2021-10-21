CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy school is on precautionary lockdown due to police activity nearby Thursday afternoon.

The police scene is along the 1900 block of Bridle Creek Circle.

Tracy police have only said they are doing a search in that neighborhood. The nearby Art Freiler School is on precautionary lockdown as a result.

Police note there are no threats to Art Freiler School students.

Updates to follow.