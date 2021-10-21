TRACY (CBS13) — A Tracy school is on precautionary lockdown due to police activity nearby Thursday afternoon.
The police scene is along the 1900 block of Bridle Creek Circle.READ MORE: Sheriff: Family Killed On Hike In Sierra National Forest Died Of Heat-Related Issues
Tracy police have only said they are doing a search in that neighborhood. The nearby Art Freiler School is on precautionary lockdown as a result.READ MORE: Auburn Man Arrested Twice In One Day On Suspicion Of Theft
Police note there are no threats to Art Freiler School students.MORE NEWS: Silicon Spill Closes Part Of Elder Creek Road In Sacramento Closed
Updates to follow.